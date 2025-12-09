RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.14. Approximately 5,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 31,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.12% of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed global fixed-income portfolio that invests in various types of fixed-income securities without currency limitation. RIGS was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by RiverFront.

