Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.87 and last traded at $45.87. Approximately 17,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 18,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.08.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07. The stock has a market cap of $240.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4,461.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Berman McAleer LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

