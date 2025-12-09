iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) Trading Down 0% – Time to Sell?

iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $92.73 and last traded at $92.83. 14,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 25,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.87.

iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0%

The company has a market cap of $157.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.63.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $416,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF by 412.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,399,000.

About iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (SCJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap Japanese stocks. SCJ was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

