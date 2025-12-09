Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.14 and last traded at $33.14. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Citizens Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average is $32.93.

Citizens Financial Company Profile

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that engages in the provision of retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

