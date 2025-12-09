Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.63. 275,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 196,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 860.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
