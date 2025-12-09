Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.63. 275,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 196,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 860.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 95.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 572.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $55,000.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

