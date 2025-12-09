Abitibi Royalties (CVE:RZZ) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Abitibi Royalties Inc. (CVE:RZZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$26.80 and last traded at C$27.00. 4,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 3,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.15.
Abitibi Royalties Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$336.50 million and a P/E ratio of -168.75.
About Abitibi Royalties
Abitibi Royalties Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, and promoting mineral properties and other projects in Canada. Its flagship royalty is 3% net smelter return royalty located on the eastern portion of the Canadian Malartic mine that includes the East Malartic, Odyssey, Sladen, Sheehan, Jeffrey, Barnat Extension, Gouldie Zone, and the Charlie Zone.
