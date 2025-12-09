Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Shares Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.29. 9,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 22,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 6.62%.The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion.

About Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company’s consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

