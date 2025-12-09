Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Shares Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 22,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the average session volume of 5,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Proximus Trading Down 1.7%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72.

About Proximus

(Get Free Report)

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.