Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.29. Approximately 269,618 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 91,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Huber Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Publicis Groupe presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe Stock Up 0.8%

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90.

(Get Free Report)

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.