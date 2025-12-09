Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Trading Down 9.9% – Should You Sell?

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) dropped 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7990.

Tofutti Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 7.93%.

Tofutti Brands Company Profile

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of plant based, dairy free vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate wafers; ice cream sandwiches; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products.

