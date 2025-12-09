Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Stock Price Up 15.4% – Here’s Why

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Free Report) shares were up 15.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.5879 and last traded at $0.5879. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5096.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) operates as an independent renewable energy company in the Nordics, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It owns and operates wind turbines with installed capacity of 300 MW and Karskruv wind farm with installed capacity of 86 MW in Sweden; Metsälamminkangas wind farms in Finland with installed capacity of 132 MW; and Leikanger hydropower plant in Norway with capacity of 77 MW.

