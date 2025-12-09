Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Stock Price Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Credit Agricole SA (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. 209,722 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 188,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRARY shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Credit Agricole from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Credit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Credit Agricole Stock Up 0.5%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Credit Agricole had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 37.56%.

Credit Agricole Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

