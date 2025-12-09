Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Stock Price Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Credit Agricole SA (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. 209,722 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 188,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRARY shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Credit Agricole from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Credit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Credit Agricole had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 37.56%.
Credit Agricole Company Profile
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.
