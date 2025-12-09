Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (CVE:EOG) Trading 51.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:EOG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 51.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.28. 3,953,577 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,712% from the average session volume of 140,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Stock Up 51.4%

The stock has a market cap of C$88.26 million, a P/E ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16.

Get Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas alerts:

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (CVE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 66.40% and a negative net margin of 296,358.74%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds a working interest in the Orinduik block in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.