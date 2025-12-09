Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Director Sells $7,495,000.00 in Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) Director Russell Monoki Stidolph sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $7,495,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,153,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,277,547.28. The trade was a 18.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Russell Monoki Stidolph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 8th, Russell Monoki Stidolph sold 29,999 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $460,784.64.

On Monday, December 8th, Russell Monoki Stidolph sold 236,135 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $3,516,050.15.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 14,407,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,095,954. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($2.46). The company had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,536,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,965,000 after buying an additional 2,218,075 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $117,317,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 39.9% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,979,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 101.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,407,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,495 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 36.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,900,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

