CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Insider Purchases £9,990.75 in Stock

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) insider Joanne Shaw acquired 825 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,211 per share, with a total value of £9,990.75.
CVS Group Stock Performance
Shares of CVSG traded down GBX 9.79 on Monday, reaching GBX 1,202. 1,203,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,249. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,263.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,247.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of £853.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. CVS Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 800 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,648.
CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported GBX 80.10 EPS for the quarter. CVS Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 3.20%. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Group plc will post 93.9393939 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on CVS Group
CVS Group Company Profile
CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Group
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- What Dollar Tree’s Surge and Home Depot’s Slide Say About Consumer Health
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Stocks Most Likely to Split in 2026
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- ChargePoint’s Comeback Story: Why This EV Stock Is Charging Up Again
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.