CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Insider Purchases £9,990.75 in Stock

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) insider Joanne Shaw acquired 825 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,211 per share, with a total value of £9,990.75.

Shares of CVSG traded down GBX 9.79 on Monday, reaching GBX 1,202. 1,203,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,249. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,263.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,247.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of £853.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. CVS Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 800 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,648.

CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported GBX 80.10 EPS for the quarter. CVS Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 3.20%. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Group plc will post 93.9393939 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 target price on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 price target on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Group from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,700 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CVS Group from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,420 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on CVS Group from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,900 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,724.

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

