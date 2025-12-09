Financial Comparison: RBC Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:RBCL) & Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) and RBC Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:RBCL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Curaleaf and RBC Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaleaf -19.50% -15.57% -4.74% RBC Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Curaleaf and RBC Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaleaf 0 0 1 2 3.67 RBC Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Curaleaf has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBC Life Sciences has a beta of -21.02, indicating that its share price is 2,202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Curaleaf shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of RBC Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Curaleaf and RBC Life Sciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaleaf $1.34 billion 1.29 -$215.42 million ($0.32) -8.00 RBC Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RBC Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curaleaf.

Summary

Curaleaf beats RBC Life Sciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. It also provides hemp-based products and cannabinoids, such as cannabidiol and cannabigerol. In addition, the company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About RBC Life Sciences

RBC Life Sciences, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional supplements and personal care products in North America, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company's Nutritional Products segment offers nutritional supplements and personal care products, including herbs, vitamins, and minerals; and natural skin, hair, and body care products through a network of independent distributors and license arrangements. Its products include Stem-Kine, a dietary supplement; Microhydrin and Microhydrin Plus antioxidants; VitAloe, a blend of research-backed ingredients; OliViva, an antioxidant beverage to support immune and cardiovascular system; Organic Spirulina, a nutritious alga that provides range of nutrients and easily digested proteins; and NeuroBright to support brain function, and enhance energy and acuity. This segments products also comprise Colo-Vada Plus, a colon cleansing program; HydraCel to enhance the quality of drinking water; 24 Seven, a multivitamin/mineral supplement; Immune 360 to nourish and support the function of the immune system; and Aloe Gelee gel that provides the soothing and moisturizing. Its Medical Products segment offers wound care products for the treatment and healing of wounds, such as pressure ulcers, leg ulcers, cuts, burns, and abrasions. Its products include cleansers, dressings, hydrogels, collagen, calcium alginates, moisture barriers, antimicrobials, and a hydrogel wound dressing with Lidocaine. This segment also offers other wound care products designed to reduce destruction to skin and tissue caused by radiation; and to reduce pain and itching in the skin, and the internal mucosa caused by radiation reactions or reactions to various cancer medications. This segment sells its products under the MPM Medical brand to hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, and pharmacies through a network of medical/surgical supply dealers and pharmaceutical distributors. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

