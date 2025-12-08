Share Buyback Plan Approved by Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Board

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.1%

ARE stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.96. 5,996,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $107.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $751.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -213.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARE. Citizens Jmp cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.