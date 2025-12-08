Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Edward Harris Fenster Sells 133,256 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 133,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $2,413,266.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,474,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,710,909.86. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,947,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,102,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.35. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $22.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 106.50%.The business had revenue of $724.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,085.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price target on Sunrun and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sunrun from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.58.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

