Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Director Sells 64,198 Shares

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Rothberg sold 64,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $197,729.84. Following the sale, the director owned 581,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,092.92. The trade was a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFLY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.15. 8,798,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,238,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.34. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 90.31%.The business had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BFLY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Butterfly Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Butterfly Network

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 114.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317,882 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,029 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $3,225,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 270.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,167,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 15.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,598,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.