Team (NYSE:TISI) Major Shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc Buys 1,320 Shares

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $19,509.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,603,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,696,035. This represents a 0.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 8th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 1,076 shares of Team stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $16,279.88.

On Thursday, December 4th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 600 shares of Team stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $8,886.00.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 700 shares of Team stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $10,423.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 13,334 shares of Team stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $197,743.22.

Team Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of TISI stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,859. Team, Inc. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Team ( NYSE:TISI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 753.94%. The company had revenue of $224.98 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. 22NW LP grew its position in Team by 391.1% in the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 171,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 136,255 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in Team by 72.8% during the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 33,693 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Team in the third quarter worth about $188,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Team by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 299,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Team by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 72,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Team in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Team currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

