Team (NYSE:TISI) Major Shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc Buys 1,320 Shares

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2025

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISIGet Free Report) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $19,509.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,603,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,696,035. This represents a 0.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 8th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 1,076 shares of Team stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $16,279.88.
  • On Thursday, December 4th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 600 shares of Team stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $8,886.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 3rd, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 700 shares of Team stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $10,423.00.
  • On Monday, December 1st, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 13,334 shares of Team stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $197,743.22.

Team Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of TISI stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,859. Team, Inc. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25.

Team (NYSE:TISIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 753.94%. The company had revenue of $224.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. 22NW LP grew its position in Team by 391.1% in the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 171,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 136,255 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in Team by 72.8% during the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 33,693 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Team in the third quarter worth about $188,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Team by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 299,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Team by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 72,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Team in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Team currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TISI

Team Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Team (NYSE:TISI)

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.