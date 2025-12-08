Insider Selling: Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) General Counsel Sells 1,221 Shares of Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report) General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 1,221 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $82,881.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 134,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,125,583.56. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 17th, L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 9,790 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $570,952.80.

On Wednesday, November 12th, L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 56 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $3,435.04.

GSAT stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.80. The company had a trading volume of 737,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,832. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83.

Globalstar ( NASDAQ:GSAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $73.85 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,405,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Globalstar by 2,093.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 777,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after buying an additional 742,271 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,330,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,334,000 after acquiring an additional 452,624 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 320.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 370,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,888,000 after acquiring an additional 287,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

GSAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered Globalstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Globalstar from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

