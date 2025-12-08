Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. Star Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 21.24%.

Star Group Stock Performance

NYSE SGU traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. Star Group has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $405.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.33.

Star Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Star Group’s payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Star Group by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Star Group by 91.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 104,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 49,640 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Star Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Star Group by 181.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Star Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Star Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

