Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. Star Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 21.24%.
NYSE SGU traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. Star Group has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $405.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.33.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Star Group’s payout ratio is presently 56.06%.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Star Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.
