Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Shares Down 36.4% – Here’s What Happened

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report) traded down 36.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 203,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 112,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Mammoth Resources Stock Down 36.4%

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.15.

Mammoth Resources Company Profile

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

