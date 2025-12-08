Critical Review: GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) versus Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) and GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Darling Ingredients and GLG Life Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Darling Ingredients 1 3 9 1 2.71 GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus target price of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 25.32%. Given Darling Ingredients’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Darling Ingredients is more favorable than GLG Life Tech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

94.4% of Darling Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Darling Ingredients shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Darling Ingredients and GLG Life Tech”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darling Ingredients $5.72 billion 1.00 $278.88 million $0.67 53.99 GLG Life Tech $10.62 million 0.00 $48.29 million $0.23 N/A

Darling Ingredients has higher revenue and earnings than GLG Life Tech. GLG Life Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Darling Ingredients, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Darling Ingredients has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLG Life Tech has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Darling Ingredients and GLG Life Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darling Ingredients 1.84% 2.39% 1.08% GLG Life Tech 105.86% N/A -74.39%

Summary

Darling Ingredients beats GLG Life Tech on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries. The company also collects and transforms various animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as collagen, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings, and hides. In addition, it recovers and converts used cooking oil and animal fats, and residual bakery products into valuable feed and fuel ingredients. Further, the company provides environmental services, including grease trap collection and disposal services to food service establishments. It primarily operates under the Rendac, Sonac, FASA, Ecoson, Rousselot, Gelnex, and CTH brand names. The company was formerly known as Darling International Inc. and changed its name to Darling Ingredients Inc. in May 2014. Darling Ingredients Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corporation researches for, develops, grows, refines, and produces natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit in Canada and internationally. It also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; REB M GOLD, a bioconverted Rebaudioside M and Rebaudioside D. sweetener; and natural ingredients. It serves in the food and beverage industry. The company was formerly known as GLG Life Tech Limited and changed its name to GLG Life Tech Corporation in March 2007. GLG Life Tech Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

