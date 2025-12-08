Financial Analysis: International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) and Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) and Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Volatility & Risk

International Flavors & Fragrances has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbia Advance has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Flavors & Fragrances $11.48 billion 1.46 $243.00 million ($1.62) -40.36 Orbia Advance $7.51 billion 0.23 $145.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares International Flavors & Fragrances and Orbia Advance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

International Flavors & Fragrances has higher revenue and earnings than Orbia Advance.

Profitability

This table compares International Flavors & Fragrances and Orbia Advance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Flavors & Fragrances -3.72% 8.03% 4.12% Orbia Advance 2.21% 7.87% 2.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and Orbia Advance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Flavors & Fragrances 2 4 12 0 2.56 Orbia Advance 0 0 2 0 3.00

International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus price target of $85.02, indicating a potential upside of 30.01%. Given International Flavors & Fragrances’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International Flavors & Fragrances is more favorable than Orbia Advance.

Dividends

International Flavors & Fragrances pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Orbia Advance pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. International Flavors & Fragrances pays out -98.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

International Flavors & Fragrances beats Orbia Advance on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division. The Health & Biosciences business consists of a biotechnology-driven portfolio of enzymes, food cultures, probiotics and specialty ingredients for food, home and personal care, and health and wellness applications. The Scent business creates fragrance compounds, fragrance ingredients and cosmetic ingredients that are integral elements in the world’s finest perfumes and best-known household and personal care products. The Pharma Solutions business produces a vast portfolio including cellulosics and seaweed-based pharma excipients, used to improve the functionality and delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients, including controlled or modified drug release formulations, and enabling. The company was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Orbia Advance

(Get Free Report)

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions. It also provides water delivering solutions for drinking water supply, sanitation, and urban water resilience; fluorine and downstream products, comprising fluorspar mine and produces intermediates, refrigerants, and propellants for used in automotive, infrastructure, semiconductor, health, medicine, climate control, food cold chain, energy storage, computing, and telecommunications applications; and general and specialty resins, PVC, and compounds and additives for stabilizers and plasticizers, as well as compounds formulated from polyolefin, thermoplastic polyurethane, and thermoplastic elastomer polymers for various applications. The company was formerly known as Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. in August 2019. Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.