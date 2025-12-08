Analyzing Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) & Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) and Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Innospec has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumitomo Chemcl has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Innospec alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Innospec shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Innospec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Innospec pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Sumitomo Chemcl pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Innospec pays out -5,800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sumitomo Chemcl pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Innospec has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Innospec is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Innospec and Sumitomo Chemcl, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innospec 2 0 0 1 2.00 Sumitomo Chemcl 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Innospec and Sumitomo Chemcl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innospec -0.07% 10.28% 7.35% Sumitomo Chemcl 3.43% 7.72% 2.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innospec and Sumitomo Chemcl”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innospec $1.85 billion 1.01 $35.60 million ($0.03) -2,498.33 Sumitomo Chemcl $17.12 billion 0.29 $254.70 million $1.73 8.56

Sumitomo Chemcl has higher revenue and earnings than Innospec. Innospec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumitomo Chemcl, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Innospec beats Sumitomo Chemcl on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innospec

(Get Free Report)

Innospec Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels. This segment's products are used in the operation of commercial trucking, marine and aviation engines, power station generators, heating oil, and other industrial machinery applications. Its Performance Chemicals segment provides technology-based solutions for its customers' processes or products that focuses on the personal care, home care, agrochemical, construction, mining, and other industrial markets. The company's Oilfield Services segment develops and markets chemical solutions for drilling, completion, fracturing, stimulation, and completion operations; and products for oil and gas production. It sells its products primarily to oil and gas exploration and production companies, oil refineries, fuel manufacturers and users, personal care and home care companies, formulators of agrochemical, and other chemical and industrial companies. The company was formerly known as Octel Corp. and changed its name to Innospec Inc. in January 2006. Innospec Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Sumitomo Chemcl

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals. The company's Energy & Functional Materials segment provides alumina and aluminum products used for energy products; resorcinol for tires, wood adhesives, flame retardants, and ultraviolet ray absorbants; polymer additives and rubber chemicals; synthetic rubber for tires, shoes, construction materials, and other applications; and engineering plastics and lithium-ion secondary battery materials for use in electronic components and next-generation vehicles. Its IT-Related Chemicals segment provides polarizing films, touch screen sensor panels, and color resists and polymer OLED for LC and OLED displays; photoresists and high-purity chemicals for the semiconductor manufacturing process; and compound semiconductor materials for antenna switches and other components of communication terminal equipment. The company's Health & Crop Sciences segment offers crop protection chemicals, fertilizers, feed additives, and household insecticides; active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates; and products to control infectious diseases. Its Pharmaceuticals segment provides prescription and diagnostic pharmaceuticals. The company's Others segment supplies electric power and steam; designs, constructs, and supervises chemical plants; provides transportation and warehousing services; and conducts physical property and environmental analysis. Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.