Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.78 and last traded at $52.14, with a volume of 123603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.84.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Transcat in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Northland Securities set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Transcat in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.30. The company has a market cap of $486.47 million, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Transcat had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 3.75%.The company had revenue of $82.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the first quarter worth $76,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Transcat by 1,118.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

