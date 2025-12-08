Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Stock Price Down 71% – Should You Sell?

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 71% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40. 18,559,045 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,489% from the average session volume of 517,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

Emerita Resources Stock Down 71.0%

The company has a market cap of C$114.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 44.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.32.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

