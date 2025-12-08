Insider Selling: GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) COO Sells 800 Shares of Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) COO Xinyan Hao sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $32,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 357,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,313,739.44. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Xinyan Hao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 4th, Xinyan Hao sold 49,200 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $1,971,444.00.

On Friday, November 21st, Xinyan Hao sold 100,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $3,518,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Xinyan Hao sold 29,319 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $923,841.69.

On Monday, November 17th, Xinyan Hao sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $909,600.00.

On Friday, November 14th, Xinyan Hao sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $912,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Xinyan Hao sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $944,400.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Xinyan Hao sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,008,300.00.

On Friday, November 7th, Xinyan Hao sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $908,700.00.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Xinyan Hao sold 16,939 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $508,339.39.

On Monday, September 29th, Xinyan Hao sold 13,742 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $412,534.84.

NASDAQ:GCT traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.42. 539,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,626. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $40.60.

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.34. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 10.62%.The company had revenue of $332.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

GigaCloud Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GigaCloud Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 37.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 8.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth $30,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

