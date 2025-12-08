Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone Sells 1,596,142 Shares

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,961,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,610. The trade was a 99.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BX traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.14. 2,944,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,738. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.76. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $194.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 147.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 17.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 42,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $412,000. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,329,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Blackstone from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

