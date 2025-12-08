PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Staats Aaron Von Sells 6,328 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) EVP Staats Aaron Von sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total value of $1,106,071.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,958.19. This trade represents a 21.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PTC Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of PTC traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.41. The company had a trading volume of 762,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $133.38 and a one year high of $219.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.91.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. PTC had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 27.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PTC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on PTC from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $255.00 price objective on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PTC from $231.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PTC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 17.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,312,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,147,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,748,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,541,838,000 after buying an additional 416,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PTC by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,622,000 after buying an additional 221,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,438,000 after buying an additional 265,558 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,370,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,382,000 after buying an additional 44,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.