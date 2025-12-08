EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Insider Lisa Storey Sells 7,651 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Storey sold 7,651 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $75,285.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 185,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,730.80. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
EverCommerce Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EVCM traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 315,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,925. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -966.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $371,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in EverCommerce by 863.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC increased its position in EverCommerce by 177.6% in the third quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 42,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $122,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on EVCM
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EverCommerce
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- What Dollar Tree’s Surge and Home Depot’s Slide Say About Consumer Health
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- 3 Stocks Most Likely to Split in 2026
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- ChargePoint’s Comeback Story: Why This EV Stock Is Charging Up Again
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.