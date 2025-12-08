EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Insider Lisa Storey Sells 7,651 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Storey sold 7,651 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $75,285.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 185,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,730.80. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 315,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,925. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -966.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $371,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in EverCommerce by 863.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC increased its position in EverCommerce by 177.6% in the third quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 42,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $122,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital set a $11.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded EverCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

