Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Insider Sells $4,372,051.69 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) insider Jared Gollob sold 49,307 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $4,372,051.69. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,752,990.64. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jared Gollob also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 15th, Jared Gollob sold 59,576 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $3,659,157.92.
- On Monday, October 13th, Jared Gollob sold 3,114 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $186,840.00.
Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 41.5%
Shares of KYMR stock traded up $27.68 on Monday, reaching $94.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,492,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,142. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 2.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siren L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 3,240,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,687,000 after acquiring an additional 270,580 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 107,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $6,398,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.68.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
