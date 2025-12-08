Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Insider Sells $4,372,051.69 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) insider Jared Gollob sold 49,307 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $4,372,051.69. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,752,990.64. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jared Gollob also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, October 15th, Jared Gollob sold 59,576 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $3,659,157.92.

On Monday, October 13th, Jared Gollob sold 3,114 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $186,840.00.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 41.5%

Shares of KYMR stock traded up $27.68 on Monday, reaching $94.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,492,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,142. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 674.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siren L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 3,240,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,687,000 after acquiring an additional 270,580 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 107,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $6,398,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.68.

Read Our Latest Report on KYMR

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.