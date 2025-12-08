Jeffrey Albers Sells 5,000 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Kymera Therapeutics stock traded up $27.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,492,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,142. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 674.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $114.00 target price on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.68.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 506.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 81.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18,050.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 652.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

