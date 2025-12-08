Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells 4,372 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.63, for a total transaction of $811,574.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 43,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,145,073.14. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Donghyun Thomas Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 3,789 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $610,370.01.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.54. 944,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,805. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.55. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $190.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.16 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 286,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,995 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Articles

