Keelan Adamson Sells 57,968 Shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) CEO Keelan Adamson sold 57,968 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $260,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,303,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,717.50. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keelan Adamson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Transocean alerts:

On Thursday, December 4th, Keelan Adamson sold 8,469 shares of Transocean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $38,110.50.

On Friday, October 24th, Keelan Adamson sold 40,942 shares of Transocean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $163,768.00.

Transocean Stock Performance

NYSE RIG remained flat at $4.44 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 18,595,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,605,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of ($1,894.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Transocean had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 75.71%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 9.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,604 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 100,634 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,350 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,175 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 34.5% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Transocean from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RIG

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.