Jan Stahlberg Acquires 240,352 Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jan Stahlberg acquired 240,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $1,732,937.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 8,375,092 shares in the company, valued at $60,384,413.32. This represents a 2.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jan Stahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Jan Stahlberg bought 73,099 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $626,458.43.

On Monday, November 24th, Jan Stahlberg purchased 40,253 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $317,596.17.

On Friday, November 21st, Jan Stahlberg purchased 208,872 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $1,547,741.52.

On Thursday, November 20th, Jan Stahlberg acquired 128,426 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $951,636.66.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Jan Stahlberg bought 182,882 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,234,453.50.

On Monday, November 17th, Jan Stahlberg bought 187,393 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $1,221,802.36.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 374,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,874. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70. DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $456.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DiaMedica Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DMAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMAC. Cooperman Leon G raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,269,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,463,000 after buying an additional 1,619,761 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 99.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 314,407 shares during the period. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture raised its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 34.6% during the third quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 46,879.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 154,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

Further Reading

