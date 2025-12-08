Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells 19,706 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Joyce sold 19,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $380,916.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 323,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,716.38. The trade was a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of ALHC stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $19.36. 2,105,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,084. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.33 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $21.06.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.90 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 4,868.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALHC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.05.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

