Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Shares Up 61.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report) rose 61.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 553,549 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 466% from the average daily volume of 97,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Cantex Mine Development Stock Up 61.9%

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of -1.04.

About Cantex Mine Development

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

