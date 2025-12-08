Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) & Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Head-To-Head Review

Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evaxion A/S and Phreesia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evaxion A/S $3.34 million 15.68 -$10.57 million ($0.39) -16.10 Phreesia $419.81 million 2.89 -$58.53 million ($0.42) -48.29

Risk and Volatility

Evaxion A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phreesia. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evaxion A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Evaxion A/S has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Evaxion A/S and Phreesia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evaxion A/S 1 0 3 1 2.80 Phreesia 1 0 15 0 2.88

Evaxion A/S currently has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 96.39%. Phreesia has a consensus target price of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 64.37%. Given Evaxion A/S’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Evaxion A/S is more favorable than Phreesia.

Profitability

This table compares Evaxion A/S and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evaxion A/S N/A -68.82% -24.12% Phreesia -5.35% -8.75% -6.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Evaxion A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Evaxion A/S shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Phreesia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Evaxion A/S beats Phreesia on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evaxion A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers. Its programs also include some vaccines that are in pre-clinical stage, which includes EVX-B1 for the prevention of S. aureus-induced skin and soft tissue infections in patients undergoing elective abdominal hernia surgery; EVX-B2 to target diseases caused by N. gonorrhoeae; EVX-B3 for eliciting strong humoral antibody and cellular immune response to the bacterial pathogen; and EVX-V1, viral vaccine product candidate for targeting Cytomegalovirus. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Horsholm, Denmark.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a web-based dashboard for healthcare services clients; PhreesiaPads, a self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks, an on-site kiosks. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

