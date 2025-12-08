Analyzing ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) & Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO)

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) and ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Biotherapeutics and ABVC BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Northwest Biotherapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Biotherapeutics -9,580.90% N/A -313.92% ABVC BioPharma N/A -50.42% -27.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northwest Biotherapeutics and ABVC BioPharma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Biotherapeutics $1.38 million 261.48 -$83.78 million ($18.26) -0.01 ABVC BioPharma $510,000.00 101.01 -$4.90 million ($0.20) -10.60

ABVC BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Northwest Biotherapeutics. ABVC BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Northwest Biotherapeutics and ABVC BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 ABVC BioPharma 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility & Risk

Northwest Biotherapeutics has a beta of -0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABVC BioPharma has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of ABVC BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of ABVC BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ABVC BioPharma beats Northwest Biotherapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack cancer. Its lead product, DCVax-L, which has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat Glioblastoma multiforme brain cancer. The company also develops DCVax-Direct, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat inoperable solid tumors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About ABVC BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

ABVC BioPharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients. It is also developing ABV-1701 Vitargus that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage; and ABV-1519, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Rgene Corporation; and collaboration agreements with BioHopeKing Corporation and BioFirst Corporation. The company is based in Fremont, California. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of YuanGene Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.