Head-To-Head Survey: Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) & Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) and Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Smart Sand and Flotek Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Sand 0 1 0 0 2.00 Flotek Industries 0 1 2 1 3.00

Flotek Industries has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.55%. Given Flotek Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flotek Industries is more favorable than Smart Sand.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Sand $311.37 million 0.63 $2.99 million $0.09 50.00 Flotek Industries $220.50 million 2.26 $10.50 million $0.89 18.63

This table compares Smart Sand and Flotek Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Flotek Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smart Sand. Flotek Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smart Sand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Smart Sand shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Flotek Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of Smart Sand shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Flotek Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Sand and Flotek Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Sand 1.16% -7.55% -5.25% Flotek Industries 14.48% 22.62% 12.96%

Volatility and Risk

Smart Sand has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flotek Industries has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flotek Industries beats Smart Sand on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc., an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, oilfield service companies, and industrial manufacturers. Smart Sand, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc. operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA). The CT segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets green specialty chemicals that enhance the profitability of hydrocarbon producers, as well as green specialty chemistries, and logistics and technology services. This segment primarily serves integrated oil and gas, oilfield services, independent oil and gas, national and state-owned oil, geothermal energy, solar energy, and alternative energy companies. The DA segment designs, develops, produces, sells, and supports equipment and services that create and provide valuable information on the composition and properties of energy customers' hydrocarbon fluids. It sells its products directly through a mix of in-house sales professionals, as well as contractual agency agreements. Flotek Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

