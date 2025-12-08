Head to Head Comparison: Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) and Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR)

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) and Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Greenfire Resources has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greenfire Resources and Enovix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenfire Resources 20.20% 15.64% 10.47% Enovix -525.93% -61.78% -25.41%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenfire Resources 1 1 0 0 1.50 Enovix 1 4 5 0 2.40

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Greenfire Resources and Enovix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Enovix has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 101.61%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than Greenfire Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenfire Resources and Enovix”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenfire Resources $600.67 million 0.57 $88.61 million $1.35 3.64 Enovix $30.27 million 61.88 -$222.24 million ($0.81) -10.72

Greenfire Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenfire Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of Greenfire Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Greenfire Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Enovix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greenfire Resources beats Enovix on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenfire Resources



Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Enovix



Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

