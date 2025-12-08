California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th.

NASDAQ BCAL traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.13. 233,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,441. The company has a market cap of $650.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.18. California BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.02 million. California BanCorp had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Analysts forecast that California BanCorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of California BanCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson set a $21.00 price target on California BanCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised California BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of California BanCorp in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut California BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

