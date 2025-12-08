California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th.
California BanCorp Trading Up 2.5%
NASDAQ BCAL traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.13. 233,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,441. The company has a market cap of $650.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.18. California BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67.
California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.02 million. California BanCorp had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Analysts forecast that California BanCorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
California BanCorp Company Profile
Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
