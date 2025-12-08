Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Sells $126,553.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Casper sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $126,553.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,323. This trade represents a 12.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 7.0%

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $6.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,599,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,468,402. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $127.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day moving average is $77.40. The company has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 374.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3,922.2% during the third quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Redstone set a $105.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res raised Marvell Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.56.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

