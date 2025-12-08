NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $188.00 and last traded at $185.1620. Approximately 191,630,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 224,807,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. President Capital boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $272.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI set a $352.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.65.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $112,316.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,240.64. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 12,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $2,341,061.04. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,874,931 shares of company stock worth $518,877,705 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after buying an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521,936 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,386,863,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,735 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.