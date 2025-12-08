Kevin O’hara Sells 2,000 Shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin O’hara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $48,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,373 shares in the company, valued at $397,208.98. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HealthStream Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of HealthStream stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,204. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $713.52 million, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.52 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Equities analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

HealthStream announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HSTM

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in HealthStream by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 58,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in HealthStream by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in HealthStream by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 8.7% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthStream

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.