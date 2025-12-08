Insider Selling: Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) CEO Sells 1,351 Shares of Stock

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Casey sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $22,210.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 504,066 shares in the company, valued at $8,286,845.04. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WHG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,839. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.84. Westwood Holdings Group Inc has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WHG shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Westwood Holdings Group from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Westwood Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WHG

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1,277.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.