Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Allison Swartz Sells 530 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Allison Swartz sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $13,032.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 72,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,160.21. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Progyny Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of Progyny stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,258. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Progyny had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $313.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $299.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Progyny has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.820 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. KeyCorp raised Progyny from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Progyny from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progyny from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 1.1% in the second quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 5.4% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in Progyny by 4.6% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Progyny by 4.3% during the second quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

