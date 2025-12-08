Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 4.9% – Here’s Why

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.76. 9,443,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 11,150,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 224.99% and a negative return on equity of 85.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 111.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

